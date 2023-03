From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A local councillor says the planning system needs to be overhauled to better accommodate people wanting to build homes on family land.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says many people are currently finding it extremely difficult – or even impossible – to secure planning permission.

He argues that while balanced regional development and urban growth is important, we cannot drive everyone into towns and cities.

Councillor Cuddy believes these guidelines are outdated: