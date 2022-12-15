Local councillor criticises Electric Skyline over delays to Galway public lighting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor has criticised Electric Skyline over delays in repairs to public lighting in County Galway,

Loughrea Councillor Shane Curley says several estates in Loughrea and beyond have been waiting months for repair works to public lights.

Works on public lighting in County Galway are currently operated by Electric Skyline, with the firm responsible for over 100,000 public lights across Ireland.

However, Councillor Curley says the delays on maintenance works are unacceptable.