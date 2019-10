Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is urging parents and community groups to be extra vigilant as Halloween approaches.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling for more education on fire safety and the dangers of fireworks.

Councillor Cheevers says a large number of fireworks imported from the UK are dangerous and that Gardaí should put a programme in place to apprehend those selling them – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…