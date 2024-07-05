Galway Bay FM

5 July 2024

Local councillor calls for NTA intervention as Citylink pull evening service from Galway to Ballinasloe

Citylink will no longer provide the 6:30 departure on the 763 service from Galway to Ballinasloe.

The bus provider has indicated on a service notice on their website that this will take effect from next Sunday.

Loughrea Councillor Shane Curley has said this will impact transport options for students and commuters in the area.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Curley has called on the NTA to intervene in providing public transport for the area:

