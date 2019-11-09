Local councillor calls for more CCTV in Athenry/Monivea area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is calling for more CCTV in the Athenry/Monivea after a recent spate of break-ins and anti-social behaviour.

Fianna Fail Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn is urging Galway County Council and Gardaí to work together to install more CCTV cameras.

Both Smarties Montessori at Raheen Road in Athenry and the Applegreen service station on Swan Gate were broken into recently.

There has also been break-ins at the Gort na Ri estate and at the Raheen Community pitches changing rooms – where windows were smashed and damage was caused to indoor storage facilities.

Gardai confirmed at a public JPC meeting on Monday night that a gang is targeting rural areas for break-ins.

Councillor Herterich Quinn says this is further proof that more CCTV is needed.