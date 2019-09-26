Local councillor calls for improved cycling infrastructure in the west of the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway councillor has called for better cycling infrastructure in the west side of the city.

Fianna Fáil city councillor John Connolly has petitioned Galway City Council for a segregated cycle lane along the Western Distributor Road.

The proposed bike lane would run the length of Knocknacarra from Cappagh Road to Bishop O’Donnell Road and would provide a physical barrier between cyclists and cars.

Councillor Connolly is also suggesting the development of a greenway project along Miller’s Lane, which would connect the Rahoon Road with the Kingston Road.

Councillor Connolly says there has been positive feedback to the segregated lane proposal but it needs official approval