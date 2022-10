Galway Bay fm newsroom- A local councillor has called on Irish Water to take immediate action on ‘pungent odours’ that are occurring in Gort.

Fine Gael Councillor Joe Byrne has described the smells, which he says are most noticeable in the Church St. and Square Areas, as “sickening” and “unbearable”.

According to Councillor Byrne, Irish Water has said the smell is emanating from a nearby pumping station on Tubber Road.

He feels that Irish Water must take responsibility for the issue