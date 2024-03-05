Local councillor brands Young Fine Gael “disgraceful” over call for lethal aid to Ukraine

A local councillor is branding Young Fine Gael “disgraceful” over its call for Ireland to provide lethal military support to Ukraine.

Over the weekend, the organisation demanded the Irish Government “put its money where its mouth is” and provide actual weaponry.

It claims Ireland is an outlier in the EU – and there’s a huge gap between the Government’s message that Putin must be stopped, and what they’re supplying to support that goal.

But Fianna Fail Councillor Albert Dolan thinks it’s a terrible idea and it should be condemned.