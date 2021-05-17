Local communities urged to get involved in this year’s Galway Pride

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Organisations and individuals are being asked to consider being a part of this year’s Galway Pride festivities.

Starting August 9th and running until the 15th, Galway Community Pride will be celebrating Galway’s 32nd annual Pride festival.



Galway Pride is interested in community organisers, artists and individuals who wish to engage with the LGBT+ community, their friends and families though a range of events including talks and workshops, as part of the Pride week of events.

The theme of Pride 2021 is ‘Hope’ and Galway Pride asks anyone to keep that theme in mind when making submissions.



Chair of Galway Pride, Councillor, Owen Hanley said that they are excited to collaborate on the upcoming festival.

“We at Galway Community Pride have been eagerly planning Pride Week 2021 for some time now but we want to open ourselves to submissions so that we can work with organisations rooted in the Galway community to spread new messages.”

“Planning a festival of events this year has meant facing a series of moving targets but there finally seems to be predictable course being set.”



“Over the past year we have been a part of a number of online Pride festivals so we’re absolutely more prepared than ever for online Pride fesitivies and how to engage online audiences.”



“But on the flip side there is undoubtedly a renewed hope in the air and we have our fingers crossed that restrictions will allow us to plan a handful of events where we can get together again, even if socially distanced. The LGBT+ community has been through an incredibly tough year and so we want to give every chance for us to celebrate, commerate, and champion our amazing community.”



Any submissions for events, community projects or show pieces for Galway Pride 2021 should be addressed to [email protected]