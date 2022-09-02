Local business leaders and Ibec outline budget demands to Government TDs at city meeting

GBFM newsroom – A high-level meeting has taken place in the city this afternoon between business leaders across the west, representative group Ibec and regional TD’s.

Ibec, which represents Irish business, highlighted key priorities facing the sector ahead of the upcoming budget.

Its campaign suggests spending and tax measures of just under €2bn – including direct supports for households and industries worst affected by rising energy costs.

The meeting was held at Boston Scientific offices in Ballybrit.

Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy with Ibec, explains what they asked for today.