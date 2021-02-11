Local Authority to thank De Brún estate for gifting historic gate back to Galway city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to officially thank the managers of the Garech de Brún estate for gifting a section of the old Galway gate back to the city.

De Brún was the eldest son of the 4th Baron Oranmore and Browne, and died in 2018.

In his will he bequeathed the historical structure known as the ‘Bow gate’ to Galway city.

The gate was long believed lost and was uncovered at De Brún’s Luggala estate in Wicklow.

Since receiving the gift the Local Authority has restored the gate, while work is progressing to find a suitable home for it.

Fianna Fail City Councillor John Connolly proposed officially thanking the managers of the De Brún estate for the gate at a recent Local Authority meeting and the motion was supported unanimously.

Councillor Connolly says he hopes the ‘Bow Gate’ will be given pride of place in the city in the future.

