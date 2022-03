From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An Bord Pleanála will issue its decision in August on an application for a compulsory purchase order for a major realignment project on a section of the N63.

The CPO application led by Galway County Council concerns the stretch from Liss to Abbey.

It would take in the townlands of Culliagh South, Culliagh North, Liss, Chapelfield, Abbey, Clashard, Moyne and Newtown.

The higher planning authority is due to issue its decision at the end of August.