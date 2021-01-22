Local authorities urged to work with bus firms on Park and Ride at Galway Airport

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s local authorities are being urged to work with local bus companies on establishing a park and ride facility at Galway Airport.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says with the proper infrastructure and bus lanes from the airport to the city, it would be the prime location for such a facility.

It comes as the matter was discussed at a recent meeting of the city council, which heard that a dedicated unit has been established within the National Transport Authority to examine Park and Ride for Galway.

It’ll explore options for Park and Ride facilities to the east, west, and north-west of the city.

Councillor Cheevers argues the 115 acre Galway Airport site – which is jointly owned by the city and county council – should be the only option under consideration for the east side.

He says proposals should be invited from local bus companies who would be interested in collaborating on the project.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says it's been vacant far too long and it's time to make use of it