Local authorities issue Storm Barra updates

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom:

Galway is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Barra as local authorities say they have numerous crews on standby to deal with any potential adverse conditions.

The following measures have been announced this evening by Galway City Council:

Closure of Silverstrand Beach at 6pm Monday

Closure of Ballyloughane Beach at midnight (Local Traffic only)

Closure of Rosshill Road at 06.00am Tuesday

Closure of Salthill Promenade at midnight:

Blackrock Tower to Seapoint and onto Grattan Road. (Closure of Grattan Road may be required. Monitoring in place to decide.)

Potential closure of roads along the Claddagh, Docks and Spanish Arch from 5.00am Tuesday

Over 10,000 sandbags are being deployed at five locations across the city including at the Tourist Kiosk at Salthill, the Claddagh Hall and at the Spanish Arch.

Those who may need assistance are being advised to contact Galway City Council on 091 536400.

Galway County Council says it’s concerned about potential coastal flooding in the areas of Kinvara, Oranmore, Clarenbridge, the Promendade in Spiddal and Roundstone.

Sandbags are also being deployed by the county council to residents and businesses who wish to avail of them.

Those who may need assistance are being advised to contact Galway County Council on 091 509 069.