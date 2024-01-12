Local and national talent to be showcased at Galway Choral Association’s first concert of 2024

Share story:

Local and national artists will team up with the Galway Choral Association for its first concert of 2024.

The event at the Galway Cathedral tomorrow evening will take the form of a Catholic mass, alongside the musical performances.

“Rossini Petite Messe Solennelle” focuses on the work of composer Rossini and is set to feature choir solos, with accompaniment from two pianos and a harmonium.

Concert director Dr Darina McCarthy outlines the variety of musicians and singers taking part from 8PM tomorrow: