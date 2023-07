Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local advisor has been appointed to a new service which aims to help farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The service has been established by Teagasc to help farmers make their farms more environmentally sustainable.

A team of 20 advisors will be on hand for the free service, available to all farmers

Colm Kelly, the Teagasc advisor appointed for Galway and Clare, explains how to sign up to the programme