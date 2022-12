Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-based addiction counsellor, Joe Treacy, claims cocaine is “blowing a blizzard” in Galway.

Data has found that cocaine-use has increased across all age groups in recent years.

Joe Treacy was responding to comments made by local GP Martin Daly on Galway Talks yesterday, who said there is a wave of cocaine in rural areas.

Agreeing with Martin’s sentiments, Joe Treacy, says that cocaine-use is widespread in our communities.