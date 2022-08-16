Local activist says safer streets not just about cyclists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local activist says it’s vital that we realise that making the streets of Galway safer is for the benefit of everyone – and not just cyclists.

Grainne Faller has been speaking to Galway Talks amid renewed debate on cycling infrastructure sparked by an Irish Times article that went viral.

It was critical of the “glacial pace” of progress by Galway City Council compared to other cities across Ireland.

Grainne is the organiser of the Sundays4Safety events, which is calling for action on some of the more dangerous locations in the city’s road network.

She became emotional as she described how her worries for her young son have driven her campaign.

Photo – Grainne Faller Twitter