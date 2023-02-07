Loans for Galway first-time buyers unable to get mortgage could increase to €330,000

Galway Bay FM newsroom – First-time buyers in Galway – who’ve been unable to get a mortgage – could soon be able to avail of loans of up to €330,000 from the local council.

The memo will be brought by the Housing Minister to Cabinet this morning.

It would see the limit for houses in Galway county and city increase by €10,000.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien wants to see income limits and house prices increased, under the Local Authority Home Loan scheme.

The scheme is in place for people who’ve been unable to get a mortgage from their bank.

The house price limit will increase by 40 thousand to €360,000 in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, South Dublin, Wicklow , Dublin city, Fingal and Kildare according to the Irish Independent.

In Limerick, Waterford, Clare Wexford Westmeath and Kilkenny there’s been a €50,000 increase to the limit, which is now €300,000.

While Galway, Cork, Louth and Meath the house price limit is now €330,000

Other memos which will be presented by ministers today, includes draft legislation on a statutory domestic violence agency.

While Minister are also set to be briefed by the attorney general on the government’s handling of the nursing homes debacle.