Loan supporting purchase and renovation of vacant homes open for applications in Galway

Share story:

The Local Authority Purchase and Renovation Loan is now open for applications in Galway City and County.

It was approved by Government at the beginning of June and is an expansion of the Local Authority Home Loan.

The loan will support both the purchase and renovation of homes which are eligible under the existing Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

That grant has proven popular in Galway, with over half of the 407 applications received approved in the county, and a further 43 approved in the city.