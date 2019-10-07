Live register figures record annual fall across city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Live register figures have fallen by almost 12 percent across the city and county in the last 12 months.

There are now 9,578 people recorded as unemployed in the city and county, compared to 10,861 at the same time last year.

The city recorded the largest fall in unemployment in the period, with 743 people coming off the live register.

There are now 4.717 people without a job in the city.

In the county, Loughrea experienced the largest decline in jobless numbers since September 2018 with 159 coming off the live register.

There are now 1,027 people listed as unemployed in Loughrea.

In Clifden, 120 came off the live register in the last 12 months giving it an unemployment figure of 532.

There are 1,100 people listed as unemployed in Ballinasloe, a drop of 114 since September 2018.

In Gort, 84 came off the live register in the period – there are now 701 people unemployed in the area.

There are 1,501 people on the live register in Tuam, compared to 1,564 12 months ago.