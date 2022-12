Galway Bay fm newsroom – The live crib at Galway Cathedral will be held tomorrow from 11:30 am to 4 pm.

Parishioners will perform the roles of the nativity figures, with live animals playing their part also.

Local school choirs will provide carols throughout the day.

The Live crib will be placed outside the Salmon Weir Bridge Door, and admission is free.

Fr John Gerard Acton of Galway Cathedral believes the crib is an important part of Christmas in Galway,