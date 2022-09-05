Salthill thrives but Lough Rea littered in IBAL coastal survey

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A nationwide litter survey shows Salthill is thriving while Lough Rea has declined in cleanliness.

The Irish Business Against Litter report of beaches and harbours finds Salthill to have improved to ‘Clean to European Norms’ – highlighting the impact of the dog fouling campaign in the area.

Meanwhile, Lough Rea is found again to be ‘littered’, and Dog’s Bay beach has improved to ‘moderately littered’.

Across the country, IBAL found litter levels increased despite fall-off in Covid-related litter.

Spokesperson Conor Horgan highlights some more results: