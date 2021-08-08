LISTEN:Galway Community Pride for 2021 Starts Tomorrow

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Community Pride will be celebrating its 32nd year with a wide range of events running until next Sunday the 15th of August.

This year’s Pride will begin tomorrow with the Rainbow flag raising in Eyre Square.

Later that day will be the Launch Night event that will include awards celebrating the LGBT+ community and beyond in Galway.

This year’s Pride will have a strong focus on outdoor as well as online events.

It will combine annual events such as the remembrance Vigil on Wednesday in Eyre Square and Queer Women’s Night on Thursday night with a range of online panels discussing reproductive justice, disability within the LGBT+ community, race & racism, mental health, and sex during a pandemic.

While current Covid-19 restrictions will not allow the Pride parade to make its way through town, instead Pride will spend the day in Salthill! Starting with a Pride Swim at Blackrock, then to a community gathering in Salthill Park and then Pride celebrations in Salthill Village.

Chair of Pride Owen Hanley said that they have over 40 events planned for this week.

A full list of events can be found on their website GalwayPride.com and on their social media channels.