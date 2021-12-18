LISTEN:45 sports clubs in city to benefit from Galway City Council Sports Club Grant Funding

Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Forty Five Sports Clubs in Galway City are to benefit from the allocation of funding under the Galway City Council Sports Capital Grant Scheme for 2021.

In total €130,000 was allocated between the clubs in the city.

The fund which is operated by Galway City Council and administered through the Galway Sports Partnership will see 29 sports clubs receive the maximum allocation of €3,500 with the balance of funding being distributed to a further 16 sports clubs.

This announcement has been welcomed by Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare spoke to John Mulligan and he said that it was very welcome in a time where many clubs struggled with fundraising due to the pandemic: