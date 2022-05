From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A young Galway resident who has Down syndrome has been instrumental in securing a ground-breaking law focused on improving the lives of those living with Down Syndrome in England.

26 year old Fionn Crombie Angus, who is originally from Clare but is now living in Galway, was asked by the National Down Syndrome Policy Group in the UK to champion the Bill.

FYI Galway reporter, Aisling Bolton-Dowling has this story for you: