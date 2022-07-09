LISTEN: Williamstown Auctioneer to be elected President of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers this evening

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Williamstown Auctioneer Gerry Coffey is to be elected President of the Professional Auctioneers and Valuers this evening at the 51st IPAV Annual Conference that will be held in the Hodson bay Hotel Athlone.

Mr Coffey, who is from Granlahan in Ballinlough but has an office in Williamstown, sells and rents property in the North Galway, West Roscommon, and East Mayo areas and has long called for a reduction in the 7.5% rate of Stamp Duty on agricultural land sales.

Gerry will be the first IPAV President from the Western region for 21 years.

Mr Coffey spoke to John Mulligan who first congratulated him on his upcoming election:

More on Galway Bay FM News at 1pm