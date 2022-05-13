LISTEN: UHG first hospital to introduce day case procedure to address uncontrolled blood pressure

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- University Hospital Galway is the first hospital in the country to introduce a new minimally invasive day case procedure to reduce blood pressure in patients.

This means patients will arrive at the hospital in the morning for treatment, and are able to return home the same day.

The procedure is called Renal Artery Denervation, and uses a product manufactured at Medtronic in Galway to treat high, uncontrolled blood pressure or hypertension.

FYI Galway reporter Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been speaking to Consultant Cardiologist at UHG, Professor Faisal Sharif, about how the procedure works: