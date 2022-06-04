LISTEN: Tuam welcomes Orlaith “The Way to Galway” Charity Cyclists

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A group of cyclists have arrived in Tuam this afternoon following a journey that has seen them travel over 200 miles from Birmingham in England since Thursday last.

The Orlaith The Way To Galway Cycle is raising money for three deserving charities in The NICE Centre for Movement Disorders, QEHB Fighting Skin Cancer and Macmillan UK have been carefully selected due to their personal significance and connection to the cyclists.

Orlaith, who inspired the groups name, is a 6 year old family member of the cyclists.

Orlaith has a movement disorder meaning she is currently a full time wheelchair user.

She attends The NICE Centre for vital movement therapy known as conductive education as well as schooling, and the charity have been a huge part of the progress she has made so far.

Kevin Dwyer was then when the cyclists arrived and he spoken to Caroline Quinn, one of the cyclists, she started by telling Kevin that they were amazed by the reception they have received from the people of Tuam: