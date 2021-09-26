LISTEN: Tuam Stadium Development receives a boost with visit of Minister for Sport

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The ongoing development of Tuam Stadium received a boost with the visit of Minister of Sport Jack Chambers yesterday.

Minister Chamber’s visit to Tuam stadium was one of a number of visits the Minister was making to venues in the West of Ireland over the past number of days and is seen as important as Tuam Stadium continues its development of the ground and surrounding areas.

The minister was accompanied by Chairman of infrastructure with Galway GAA John Moylan, Independent Galway East Deputies Sean Canney and Anne Rabbitte, Galway West Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv, Micheal Geraghty, Chairperson of the Tuam Stadium Committee and Sean Carter of the Development Advocates For Tuam Stadium as he was showed the work that has been done at the ground to date.

John Moylan explained what happened at the visit

Deputy Sean Canny said it was important to show the Minister what was happening at Tuam stadium

Deputy Anne Rabbitte said the visit was significant in showing the minister the positivity that surrounds the development