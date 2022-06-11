LISTEN: Tributes paid following passing of former Hurling Board Secretary Phelim Murphy

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The GAA in Galway are paying tribute this morning following the passing yesterday of former Galway GAA secretary Phelim Murphy at the age of 91.

Born in 1931 and a proud Turloughmore man, Phelim played with the club in the 1950’s but it was as an administrator that he made his mark.

As chairman of the Turloughmore Club, Phelim saw his club win six Galway senior championship titles in a row from 1961 to 1966.

He became a member of the Galway Hurling Board when it was set up in 1971 becoming assistant secretary in 1981 and secretary in 1982 and during this tenure oversaw the most successful period in Galway’s Gaa History with the county winning All-Ireland titles at Minor, U21, Junior and Intermediate.

It would be, however, the years of 1987 and 88 for which he will arguably be best known.

Two glorious days in September when the senior team, managed by Cyril Farrell and captained by Conor Hayes, brought the Liam McCarthy Cup west of the Shannon for only the third and fourth times in the county’s history.

Phelim also served a three year term as President of Connacht Council and was a Vice President of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Phelim served on many committees at club, county, provincial and national level and was instrumental in the development of Kenny Park in Athenry.

His years of service saw NUI Galway confer on him a degree of Doctor of laws honoris causa in 2018.

Cyril Farrell was manager of the Galway Senior Hurling team that won those All-Ireland titles in 1987 and 1988.

Speaking to John Mulligan this morning, Cyril said Phelim was an icon and a legend:

It was a sentiment echoed by the Chairman of Galway GAA Paul Bellew who told John that Phelim leaves an outstanding legacy in terms of Galway Hurling:

Jarlath McDonagh, who replaced Phelim as Chairman of Turloughmore GAA club, paid this tribute to his old friend and Colleague:

Phelim is survived by his wife Nellie, his sons PJ, Tony, Jody, Phelim, Martin and Brendan, daughters Marina, Dolly, Patricia, Cassie, Helen, Majella, Sally, Ruth and Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, sister Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends in the GAA circle.

