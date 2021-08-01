LISTEN: The Ordination takes place of Moycullen Native John Gerard Acton

print

Another opportunity to watch the ordination of John Gerard Acton

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The ordination has taken place in Galway cathedral of Moycullen Native John Gerard Acton.

John Gerard was ordained by Bishop Diocese of Galway Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora Brendan Kelly this afternoon.

He is the son of Séamus and Maureen Acton and is the youngest of four siblings and had studied business and communications at GMIT and worked in retail and hospitality for several years before beginning his six years of priestly formation at St. Patricks College in Maynooth.

Significantly, John Gerard is also the last current student for the Galway Diocese. At this moment there are no others studying for the priesthood in the Galway Diocese.

Speaking in his homily, Bishop Kelly said that today was a good day for the church and for the diocese.

Following the homily the ceremony of ordination and the laying of hands and this prayer over John Gerard by Bishop Kelly

John Gerard then joined his parents to gave him his vestments, his first as a priest and his first role was to assist with the mass…

The final word went to the Parish Priest of Galway, Fr Peter Rabbitte who welcomed John Gerard to the priesthood.

Fr Acton will celebrate his first mass tomorrow evening in Galway Cathedral.

You can hear more from John Gerard Acton on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan on Tuesday.