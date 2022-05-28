LISTEN: The 48th Dunmore Annual Festival to go ahead this year starting on the 29th of July

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – It has been confirmed that one of the longest festivals in the country, the Dunmore Annual Festival, will go ahead this year following its launch last night.

This year’s festival is the 48th edition and will feature all of its old favourites but has also added other exciting events such as the Dunmore & District Vintage Club’s Cannonball, a Malin V Mizen Charity Tractor Run and an exhibition to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Canberra Military Bomber Plane Crash in field in just outside Dunmore.

The new Dunmore Annual Festival website, Dunmore festival.ie was also launched on the night.

This resource not only provides information on the festival but lots of other information including things to see and do around Dunmore.

Chairperson of the Dunmore Annual Festival Committee Roslyn Martyn spoke to Ollie Turner at the launch held in Glynns: