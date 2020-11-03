Listen: Taoiseach apologises to terminally ill Oranmore woman over misreading of smear test

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has apologised in the Dáil to a terminally ill Oranmore woman over the negligent reading of a smear test.

Micheál Martin this afternoon offered a formal apology to Patricia Carrick and her husband Damien, as well as their four children.

President Michael D. Higgins and HSE boss Paul Reid have also spoken to the family.

Mrs. Carrick was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and underwent treatment, but suffered a relapse in February.

Earlier this month, the HSE and MedLab Pathology Ltd apologised to Mrs. Carrick in the High Court over the negligent reading of a smear test in 2016, and for the consequences and distress caused.

However, she was too ill to attend court to hear the apology offered.

Speaking this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted that Patricia Carrick has been badly let down by the state.