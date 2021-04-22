Listen: Tanaiste “frustrated and embarrassed” over lack of progress on new emergency department at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil he is “frustrated and embarrassed” by the lack of progress on a new emergency department at UHG.

The matter was raised in the chamber this afternoon by Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly.

She told the Tanaiste that some of the updates being offered on the long-awaited project would require an advanced degree in English to make sense of.

She wanted a plain, easily understood answer on why there is such a lack of progress on the project.

She also sharply criticised a “public spat” between Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne and Fine Gael Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten over a new hospital earmarked for Merlin Park.

It comes as the Saolta Hospital Group recently confirmed that a new Emergency Department at UHG is still some years away.

There’s also been concerns raised that a new hospital earmarked for Merlin Park is set to scaled back significantly from what was originally planned.

Here’s the exchange between Deputy Connolly and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar this afternoon.