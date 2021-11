Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Investigation and surveying work has commenced at Balindooley on the N84.

The suvey on the busy section of the Headford Road is part of a longer term plan for the upgrade of the N84.

It also involves the installation of traffic counters.

Independent Councillor James Charity says the cameras will allow for accurate volume and vehicle type surveys to take place as part of the required process by Transport Infrasture Ireland: