LISTEN- Students at Merlin College in Doughiska safeguarding water for the future

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Students at Merlin College in Doughiska are working to safeguard and conserve water for the future.

For the second year in a row, they were chosen this year to participate in the Green-Schools Water Ambassador Programme.

They’ve received training from Irish Water on how water is treated, the challenges in maintaining a safe and secure supply, and how to conserve the precious resource.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been speaking to Green Schools Water Ambassadors Caoimhe O’Brian, Emily Carr and Chloe Grey about the programme.

Caoimhe explained what it means to be a Green School water ambassador: