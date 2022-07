The Nightfly with Donal Mahon – where day meets night across Galway Bay. ⁠ ⁠ Donal Mahon presents ‘The Nightfly’ a proper late night radio show that delivers a perfect combination of chat and features to the midnight hour with a playlist of soothing sweet music to recalibrate your mood. ⁠ ⁠ Regular features include ‘classic album of the week’ ‘picture perfect’ and interesting observations about Galway and beyond all punctuated by some familiar songs. ⁠ ⁠ ‘The Nightfly’ is night time radio as it should be, where listeners share opinions and ideas on everyday topics or simply lend an ear, relax and enjoy your soundtrack into the night.