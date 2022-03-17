LISTEN: St. Patrick’s Primary School students play music in aid of Ukraine

Students from St. Patrick’s Primary School in Galway have been playing Irish music in the city centre this week in aid of Ukraine.

The 2nd to 5th class students performed on William Street wearing green clothing for the run up to St.Patricks Day.

Teacher Jarlath Conboy says funds raised will go towards the Irish Red Cross Appeal for Ukraine.

Our reporter Ciara Mannion went along to the street concert and spoke to some of the young performers

Nova who lives in Galway, but whose parents are from Ukraine, says the event was important to him as he has family stuck in the war-torn country

Teacher Jarlath Conboy says the concert was the school’s way of helping Ukraine.