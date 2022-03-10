LISTEN-Sofiia and Olena Tretiak- A story of a Ukrainian family living in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- As Ukrainians fleeing the war start arriving in Ireland, they bring with them the stories of their experiences of living in an active war situation.

We have heard stories of families separated by war, of life living in bomb shelters and how many have travelled for days just to reach safety.

One such family touched by war is Sofiia Tretiak who is living in Galway and her mother Olena Tretiak.

Sofiia is a PhD student at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Her mother, Olena arrived in Galway a few days ago after escaping from Kyiv.

Since her mothers arrival in Galway, Sofiia has been selling her artwork to raise money for her family in Ukraine and to support her mother in Ireland.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been speaking to sofiia and her mother Olena about her experience.

Olena explained why she decided to leave Kyiv: