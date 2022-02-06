LISTEN: Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin to visit city for series of engagements

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin is to visit the city tomorrow for a series of engagements on housing and planning.

Along with party colleague and Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, he’ll meet with representatives from the housing sections at both Galway City and County Councils.

They’ll also meet with organisations that deal with housing and planning, including the Land Development Agency and local charities in the housing sector.

Deputy Farrell says current Government policies are clearly not working and change is urgently needed: