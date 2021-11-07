LISTEN: Senator congratulates Clontuskert NS on winning Climate Action project school of excellence award

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An East Galway school has become the first Irish winner of a Climate Action project school of excellence award

Students from St. Augustine’s N.S. Clontuskert, from County Galway, shared their climate action work with world leaders and environmental experts including Dr Jane Goodall and Sir David Attenborough, as part of the international Climate Action Project.

A recent campaign in the school involved the installation of solar panels and was developed and supported by Microsoft, SSE Airtricity and Activ8.

The children explained that the solar panels now produce 42% of the electricity in the school, which significantly reduces the school’s carbon footprint and helps towards achieving their sustainability goals.

Students from 4th, 5th and 6th class with their teacher Kate Murray are currently campaigning to remove plastic packaging from the fruit and vegetable aisle in shops and supermarkets.

The Climate Action Project involves students from 145 countries world wide.

The schools achievement has received praise from Senator Aisling Dolan who congratulated the students and their teachers: