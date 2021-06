print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus Walsh is new Cathaoirleach of Connemara Municipal District

He was elected at last evening’s meeting, where warm tributes were paid to outgoing chairman Fianna Fáil councillor Gerry King

He was praised for how he carried out his duties in the difficult and unprecedented year of the pandemic.

Councillor Walsh started by saying the most immediate danger to their location was the county development plan