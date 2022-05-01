LISTEN: Roscommon/Galway TD calls new Carbon Tax increase an unjust tax on rural Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An independent Galway/Roscommon Deputy has hit out at the carbon tax increase on heating fuels that came into effect for households across the country this morning, calling it an unjust tax on rural Ireland.

This increase means it will now cost an extra 20 euro to fill an oil tank, and the average gas bill will rise by 1 euro 40 cents a month.

The cost of a bag of coal will also increase by roughly 40 cents, while a bale of peak briquettes goes up 20 cents.

It comes as gas and electricity providers Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity and Panda Power also increase their prices from today.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, Roscommon/Galway Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice said that these increases will hitting the most vulnerable in rural society the hardest: