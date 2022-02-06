LISTEN: Roscommon-Galway TD calls for sheep welfare scheme to be expanded further

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD has called for the sheep welfare scheme to be opened up to more farmers.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice says the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue must include all new applicants in the scheme.

He argues that farmers wishing to partake in the scheme are being turned away as they are not considered new entrants.

Under the current system, a new entrant is considered to be a person who has acquired a herd in the past year in their name or who has been added in the last year.

Deputy Fitzmaurice argues the scheme, now in its final year, needs rules that allow all applications to benefi:.