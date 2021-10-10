LISTEN: Roscommon/Galway TD calls for Government to row back on planned carbon tax increase

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD is calling on the Government to row back on plans to increase the carbon tax in next week’s budget.

The tax is set to increase by an extra €7.50 from its current base of €33.50 in Budget 2022.

Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice claims with the escalating costs of home heating oil, petrol,diesel and green diesel, any increase in carbon tax will push more people towards fuel poverty.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says now is not the time to add additional costs via the carbon tax to those already under pressure with the increase in energy bills: