LISTEN: Roscommon/Galway deputy calls for An Post to provide Government services for those who are unable to access online applications.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Roscommon/Galway Independent Deputy Denis Naughten has reiterated his call for An Post to provide Government services for those who are unable to access online applications.

Letters have been arriving this week in relation to local property tax assessments which have said that returns must be done online through the Revenue website or through ROS or myAccount.

Deputy Naughten has said that the current system will preclude many older people, or those not digitally literate, from making their own return as they are not able to use the online system.

He stated that these people should have the option to do so through their post office:

Deputy Naughten added that by using the post office system, it would make things much easier for many people: