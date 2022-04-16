LISTEN: Registration opens for AWARE mental health education programmes in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Registration has opened for Aware’s adult mental health programmes.

The four to eight week free online and in-person courses will take place in the Connacht Hotel, Galway.

Anyone is welcome from individuals wanting to improve their mental health, to people living with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder; and individuals supporting loved ones.

The courses will commence on the 25th of April and will empower participants with knowledge and skills to help build positive mental health.

Aware’s Director of services, Stephen McBride explains how people can sign up: