LISTEN: Regional TDs call for the immediate national implementation of a Vitamin D strategy

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Independent members of the Regional Group including Galway East TD Sean Canney are calling on government to implement the recommendations of the Oireachtas Health Committee report from April this year addressing Vitamin D deficiency as a public health measure in Ireland.

Members of the Regional Group have been liaising with medical professionals in Ireland who have been conducting observational studies in Irish hospitals over the past 18 months, with emerging results published in Irish medical literature indicating that Vitamin D can reduce the severity of Covid 19.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Canney said that recent evidence has shown the importance of Vitamin D in helping build resistance to a range of infections and in strengthening the immune system: