LISTEN – Pubs and Restaurants in Galway open for the first time since Christmas Eve

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Pubs and restaurants around Galway city and county are reopening today for the first time since Christmas eve.

They’re able to serve customers outdoors, as part of latest phase of the government’s easing of restrictions.

Chairman of Galway Vintners Johnny Duggan of Taylors Bar told John Mulligan on Monday morning that it is a great day for the industry.

Cathal Sheridan of Sheridans which is both a bar and a restauraunt in Milltown said that it has been a long wait since they closed in December.

He added that today is a learning process for both customers and staff.

Up to two unvaccinated households can also meet indoors, individual training in gyms can resume, cinemas can reopen, and up to 25 guests can now attend a wedding reception.